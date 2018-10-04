Plaque unveiled to late Limerick councillor at playground opening
Emma Harding and Claire Jordan, Ballyhoura Development GLC cut the ribbon
AT MARY Harty’s funeral four years ago, Fr Pat Burns said: “Motor neurone disease may have taken Mary Harty’s speech, mobility and tragically her life, but it never took her spirit.”
That spirit lives on as a plaque to the former councillor was unveiled at the opening of Pallasgreen’s playground on a Saturday morning recently.
Mary worked tirelessly throughout her political career for extra amenities in east Limerick. Her brother, Eamonn, thanked the Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council for honouring his sister’s memory. He said it was a “proud day” for the Harty family.
After many years of fundraising, including Limerick’s Fittest Superstars event, the ribbon was cut by Emma Harding and Clare Jordan, of Ballyhoura, a major contributor. Emma, aged 10, wanted a playground so badly that she made all the craft items using her knitting and sewing skills for a Christmas bazaar.
Emma raised €130 for the fund.
The committee felt it was such a magnificent effort for one so young that they decided to have her and Clare officially open the playground.
Despite the inclement weather a large crowd turned up for the ceremony. Afterwards, they departed to the community centre for a reception.
Michael Ryan, chairperson of Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council, thanked everyone involved in making it a special day for the community.
The don’t hang about in Pallas as he spoke at length about their next project – restoration of the community centre which “is essential for all aspects of community”.
A fundraising concert takes place this Friday, October 5.
