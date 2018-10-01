University of Limerick welcomes almost 3,000 international students

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick will welcome almost 3,000 international students to campus this year, as part of a programme the university estimates is worth more than €21 million to the region.

According to the university, UL continues to be an attractive location in 2018 for international students to come to take bachelors, masters and research degree courses as well as students visiting for one year, a semester or the summer under the Erasmus exchange and Study Abroad programmes.

“University of Limerick attracts students from around the world generally and specifically from our key regions of activity: USA, China, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and West Africa,” said Josephine Page, director of the International Education Division at UL.

“Students and parents are becoming more aware of Ireland as an education destination and focus increasingly on the strength of the education system, the stable political environment, the high level of student support and the fact that education is through English.”

“International students create important cultural, diplomatic and economic links between Limerick and the world. By attracting international talent, University of Limerick ensures a culturally-rich setting for domestic students to prepare for the global work environment,” Ms Page added.

In the 2019 QS Graduate Employability ranking, University of Limerick is ranked 201-250 globally.

According to UL, this high ranking position is a direct result of “strong connections with industry and the professions and a commitment to ensuring that programmes remain relevant and reflect the needs of employers.”