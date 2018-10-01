Limerick gardai probe suspected arson at 150-year-old protected structure

GARDAI have launched an investigation into a suspected arson at a protected residential structure in County Limerick.

The incident occurred at Mungret Lodge, an historic gateway lodge at the entrance of Mungret College, last Friday night.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 9.25pm, and dispatched two units to the scene. The units returned to the city base on Mulgrave Street at around 10.30pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that no arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at a house in Mungret Lodge, Co Limerick on the 28th September at 10pm,” said a spokesperson.

The limestone gatelodge was built in the 1860s and is a protected structure under the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. It is privately owned and currently undergoing some renovation.

The Limerick Leader has been informed that, at the time of the incident, a group of “intoxicated” teens were seen lighting fireworks in the Mungret Woods area.

Anyone with information in connection to this incident is urged to contact Roxboro Road gardai at 061 214340.