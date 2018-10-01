WATCH: Limerick and Ahane’s brothers in arms bring Liam MacCarthy home

THE MORRISSEY brothers received a rapturous reception at their Liam MacCarthy Cup homecoming in Ahane GAA Club on Sunday evening.

Harley Davidson motorbikes carved through the crowds to make way for Dan and Tom Morrissey. They were joined by Seamus Hickey, Lorcan Lyons, Barry Nash, Pat Ryan “Simon”, Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English.

Ahane’s underage teams, including their U-12 boys hurling and U-16 and U-14 camogie county champions gave them a guard of honour.

Over a month since Limerick lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup the players are still being treated like rock stars.

There were two cups on display as Limerick All-Ireland champion footballer Siofra Keane - a great granddaughter of 1918 All-Ireland winner Jack Keane - and Orlaith O’Donoghue brought the West County Hotel Cup.

Tom Morrissey declared to loud roars: “The target now has to be more. We want to bring Liam MacCarthy home one or two more times anyway in the future.”

Dan said this was his "first big medal" since he won a Fitzgibbon cup and he also has a thirst for more.

In a lovely gesture, Ahane GAA Club invited all the teens involved in the recent school bus crash to the event and given the honour of being the first to have their photos taken with the players and Cup.

Before the homecoming in Mackey Park they did a tour of Castleconnell and posed for a photo with the statue of the legendary Mick Mackey.

Crowds gather in Castleconnell for @AhaneGAAClub homecoming for Liam MacCarthy Cup. #LLSport pic.twitter.com/toB3nJhwPA — Donn O Sullivan (@DonnOSullivan) September 30, 2018

Massive reception for Tom and Dan Morrissey in @AhaneGAAClub pic.twitter.com/yaDgV1LFmU — Donal O'Regan (@DonalORegan1) September 30, 2018