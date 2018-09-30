Limerick lady, 101, gets her hands on the Liam MacCarthy cup

THE LIAM MacCarthy Cup is a spring chicken compared to 101-year-old Limerick woman Brigid Harding.

As the Cup continues its journey around the county it won’t encounter many who are older than the original cup. Brigid, from Pallasgreen, is one of the few. Her nephew, Michael Ryan, said the original Liam MacCarthy Cup was presented in 1923 to the winners of the 1921 championship.

“It was delayed for two years due to political strife in Ireland in those years. The present cup was first presented to winners, Kilkenny, for the 1993 championship. And who won the 1921 championship in 1923? Our beloved Limerick, of course. Brigid was six years of age in 1923,” said Michael.

Before the All-Ireland final, Brigid gave a rendition of Limerick You’re a Lady to rival Denis Allen. One of her daughters, Joan, took the video that has had thousands of views online. It brought the hurlers good luck.

Brigid was at the door of her beautiful home in Dromlara to welcome Liam MacCarthy on a recent visit. She was even dressed in a Limerick top. Brigid enjoyed the match on August 19 and locally they are especially proud of Colin Ryan "Malachy", who is on the panel, and popular kitman, Ger O'Connell.

“This was a very important moment for the GAA loving Brigid, as she had feared, like many others, that she would not live to see this day. But live she did, and she was going to savour every moment of Liam's homecoming.

“Gathered in to her cosy living room were her son, Patrick, who resides in the family home, and two of her daughters, Joan, her dedicated carer, and Breda, who lives in nearby Doon. All their families, grandchildren young and old, neighbours and friends all gathered for this very special occasion,” said Michael.

Indeed, a young neighbour on his way to college in Limerick, spotted the commotion, and stopped to have a special selfie taken with the Cup.

“There was great merriment, inside and outside the house, cups of tea were drunk and pictures galore taken. This is the kind of effect that Liam is having everywhere in the county but very few will match the original for age!

“Let’s hope that Limerick lift the trophy again on the real centenary of that win, 2021, and that Brigid will remain hale and hearty to welcome Liam to Dromlara a second time! Now, wouldn't that be special,” said Michael. Brigid turned 101 on August 8 but remains as active as ever.

She still goes to bingo three nights a week in Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Oola. She attends the day-care centre in Cappamore every Tuesday and she goes to the Legion of Mary meeting in Pallasgreen every Monday afternoon.