Limerick’s Adare Manor golf course tops world 18 chart

THERE IS no end to the stream of plaudits for Adare Manor which has been making headlines for its five-star refurbishment and star-studded golf course since reopening last winter.

After being named the most luxurious hotel in the world at the Virtuoso Best of the Best, the hotel is already vying for the World Golf Resort Award.

The golf course has been tested by a number of eminent sporting figures across the globe, including NFL superstar JJ Watt and Rory McIlroy. The Manor is also a wedding hotspot for celebrities.

And this week GolfScape, a website that helps people plan and book golf resort getaways across the world, named Adare Manor as one of the top 18 golf resorts on the planet.

In a testimonial, it stated that it was “masterfully designed, magnificently maintained, and perfectly set within the glorious estate of one of Europe’s most spectacular manor house hotels, The Golf Course at Adare Manor is ready to take its place among the best championship courses in the world”.

It added: “The new course has been created in harmony with the outstanding natural beauty of its surroundings: lush, softly rolling terrain, mature tree scaping, and the sweeping banks of the River Maigue.

“Despite only opening for play following its reconstruction in April 2018, The Golf Course at Adare Manor has the quality and infrastructure in place to host the world’s largest golf tournaments.”

Adare Manor, which is owned by JP McManus, also won two Gold Medal Awards this week at an event hosted by the Hotel and Catering review, the latest in a slew of accolades for the resort.