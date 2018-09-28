12-acre site secured for Limerick's newest secondary school

Jess Casey

Reporter:

Jess Casey

Email:

jess.casey@limerickleader.ie

12-acre site purchased for Limerick's newest secondary school

Limerick ETSS teachers as the school opened its doors in September Picture: Adrian Butler

A 12-ACRE site for Limerick’s newest secondary school has been secured, with the school to shortly begin the planning and design process.

The Department of Education has now acquired a site in Castletroy for a permanent building for Limerick Educate Together Secondary School (Limerick ETSS). 

The new school will be built on a 12.4 acre site located opposite Northern Trust, near the Bloodmill Road.
Limerick ETSS opened its doors in September at a temporary premises on the North Circular Road.
The school secured the use of the old Salesian School at Fernbank after planning on a temporary premises in Plassey was stalled in July. 

A direct bus was arranged to transport students after concerns over the distance from Castletroy to the North Circular Road. 

Limerick ETSS is set to become a 'virtual-learning environment' with a strong focus on tech in the classroom.