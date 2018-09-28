12-acre site secured for Limerick's newest secondary school
Limerick ETSS teachers as the school opened its doors in September Picture: Adrian Butler
A 12-ACRE site for Limerick’s newest secondary school has been secured, with the school to shortly begin the planning and design process.
The Department of Education has now acquired a site in Castletroy for a permanent building for Limerick Educate Together Secondary School (Limerick ETSS).The new school will be built on a 12.4 acre site located opposite Northern Trust, near the Bloodmill Road.
A direct bus was arranged to transport students after concerns over the distance from Castletroy to the North Circular Road.
Limerick ETSS is set to become a 'virtual-learning environment' with a strong focus on tech in the classroom.
