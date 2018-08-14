Temporary location secured for Limerick's newest school

LIMERICK’S newest secondary school looks set to open at a new location in the next two weeks after planning was stalled on a temporary premises for the building in Plassey.

Limerick East Educate Together looks set to open at the Salesian College at Fernbank, North Circular Road, which was purchased by Limerick City and County Council as part of the Cleeves site.

The site is currently managed by Limerick 2030.

The council and Limerick 2030 has agreed to lease the ground floor and the gym to Limerick East Educate Together on a one year lease as a temporary premises for the school.

This will come as great relief to the parents and students who have waited eagerly for news of the temporary site, according to principal Eoin Shinners.

“This is fantastic news for the school. Salesians offers us everything we need. It’s a school and with that we will have the best of facilities for students and teachers”, Mr Shinners said.

“The parents and students have been hugely supportive and patient throughout this process. Contractors have already been appointed and are ready to commence a significant schedule of works this week so that the school is ready for the 55 students and 12 staff later this month”, he added.

There is further good news for Limerick ETSS as the Department of Education is very close to finalising the purchase of a green field site for the new school in the Castletroy/Monaleen area, Mr Shinners added.

Mr Shinners also paid tribute to Senator Kieran O’Donnell for the role he had played in securing a site for Limerick ETSS.

“Senator O’Donnell has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the school has a temporary building. On behalf of Educate Together, the interim Board of Management and the parents and students of Limerick ETSS, I would like to sincerely thank Kieran for all his relentless hard work throughout this process and we look forward to working closely with him in the coming months as we set our sights on the new building project later this year.”

Senator Kieran O’Donnell said: “I am delighted to have worked with Principal Eoin Shinners and all at Limerick Educate Together Secondary school to ensure that this school will shortly open its doors to its first pupils.”

“This is a great addition to the secondary school educational offering here in Limerick and I am glad to be associated with this project.”

The school previously had a planning application for a change of use request at a premises on Holland Road, Plassey stalled in July.

The building was expected to house the first incoming students of the new secondary school until a permanent location was secured.

Mayor of Limerick and Limerick 2030 director James Collins said: “Staff, pupils and parents were getting nervous as September was quickly approaching so I’m delighted that the council and Limerick 2030 were able to facilitate them on a short term basis.”

“It will get the school up and running. I’m on the board of management at Mungret Community College so I know how difficult it can be to get a school operational in a short period of time.”