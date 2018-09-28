Strong denials that JP McManus has added to County Limerick hotel portfolio

HE is one of the wealthiest men in Ireland and owns the Adare Manor Hotel, but this week strong rumours that JP McManus had also purchased the nearby Dunraven Arms Hotel have been strongly denied.

Such was the intensity of the gossip that staff at the popular hotel in Adare were assured that there was no truth to the rumours that had taken Limerick by storm, the Limerick Leader understands.

The Dunraven Arms is run by the Murphy family, who like Mr McManus have strong links to the racing industry. But no one was available for comment at the Dunraven this week.

Also sources close to Mr McManus were not available for comment on the matter.

Journalists from a number of national media outlets had been making efforts to stand up the story, but the Limerick Leader has been assured that there is no truth whatsoever to the gossip from informed sources.

“This gossip has taken Adare by storm, but staff at the Dunraven have been assured that there is no truth at all to the story,” said a well placed source in the hotel industry.

Meanwhile, JP's Adare Manor continues to pick up plaudits, taking home two Gold Medal Awards this week at an event hosted by the Hotel and Catering review, the latest in a slew of accolades for the resort.