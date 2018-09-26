Limerick man beats deadline to finally claim €500,000 EuroMillions prize

A LIMERICK man has finally claimed his €500,000 EuroMillions winnings, just two weeks before the deadline for collection.

The man, who coolly popped into National Lottery headquarters in Dublin this Wednesday afternoon to pick up a cheque for €500,000, won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on July 10.

The Limerick native left it late to collect his prize which was due to expire on October 8, 90 days after the date of the draw.

Speaking today, he said the “win came as huge shock to the system so I needed to take some time out to come to terms with it.

“There are so many things that I want to do with the money and there so many people that I want to help. To avoid making any hasty decisions, I am glad that I made the sensible decision to wait patiently and make a proper plan for my winning,” he added.

The lucky Limerick man, who became the 22nd winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize in Ireland in 2018, purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco Superstore in Dooradoyle.