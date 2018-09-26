Mayoral welcome after Tidy Towns boost for ‘vibrant’ Limerick city

THERE were celebrations this week after Limerick city centre was awarded a bronze medal in the Tidy Towns competition.

Limerick Tidy Towns, which first entered the national competition in 2012, achieved 306 points – an increase of 12 points compared to 2017.

There was an improvement in marks in every category with the adjudicator stating Limerick is a “clean vibrant city with all groups working together to develop and enhance the city while retaining its heritage”.

Meanwhile, Adare has retained its title as the tidiest village in Limerick after it secured an impressive 328 points. It was also awarded a silver medal.

Ardpatrick (326 marks), Galbally (324 marks), Castleconnell (320 marks) and Newcastle West (310 marks) were each awarded bronze medals in their respective categories.

Ardpatrick was highly commended by the judges while Galbally was commended with Garrienderk receiving an endeavour award after its mark (225) improved by 8.173% compared to 2017

Amanda Slattery of Ballyhoura TidyTowns Committee was highly commended after she was nominated by Liam Ryan of SuperValu Kilmallock in the Community Hero competition.

Welcoming the success of local communities, the Mayor of Limerick, Cllr James Collins has paid tribute to all Tidy Towns volunteers in communities across Limerick.

“It takes a lot of work to enter the Tidy Towns competition and credit must go to the organising committees who do Trojan work all year round. Huge congratulations to Adare, who are once again Limerick’s tidiest town, and to the Bronze medallists Ardpatrick, Castleconnell, Galbally, Newcastle West and Limerick City Centre for all your hard work, and indeed to all the groups,” he said.