Chinese TV star’s visit to County Limerick to reach millions in new tourism campaign

A CHINESE TV star’s visit to County Limerick could reach over 800 million people on social media in his native country, it has been claimed.

Ren Zhong visited Adare over the weekend as part of a new Tourism Ireland campaign in China.

The Tourism Ireland campaign in China is a partnership with vivo – one of the biggest mobile phone brands in China and National Geographic China edition magazine.

Timed to coincide with the launch of a new vivo mobile phone, Ren Zhong and his crew are capturing footage along the Wild Atlantic Way – using the new phone to create a video all about Ireland.

The resulting film, called ‘Be Wild’, will go live in early November and will reach at least 30 million Chinese on social media and on one of China’s most influential video platforms, Youku – similar to Youtube.

Mr Zhong’s itinerary was designed by Fáilte Ireland and includes Adare, the Rock of Cashel and Dublin and is part of the fifth annual Images in Cities campaign, run by vivo and National Geographic.

A separate group of Chinese journalists and National Geographic photographers visiting other locations around Ireland and all of the content will be shared with as estimated 800 million followers on social media.

“We’re really excited about our partnership with vivo and National Geographic – which will bring wonderful photos and footage of Adare and Ireland to an estimated 800 million people around China,” said James Kenny, Tourism Ireland’s Manager China.

“Last year, we welcomed an estimated 90,000 Chinese visitors to the island of Ireland. Tourism Ireland aims to grow Chinese visitor numbers to 175,000 per year by 2025. There are now two direct flights to Dublin – from Beijing with Hainan Airlines and from Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific. Given that there’s a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, we believe these new flights will be a major game-changer in growing visitor numbers from China.”