Limerick starts the week with a big jobs boost

LIMERICK has kicked off the new week with a jobs boost, with three small firms set to expand in the coming year.

Some 38 new jobs are being created through companies supported by Local Enterprise Office Limerick.

Annacotty company Black Bear Software, which provides environmental monitoring in your work environment is to create 17 positions.

Meanwhile out in Rathkeale, building services solutions provider ABS is to employ 12 more people.

And Celignis – based at the University of Limerick’s Nexus Innovation Centre – is adding nine new people to its headcount.

Celignis is a biomass analysis lab that determines the potential for making advanced biofuels using our unique rapid low-cost method, giving data in one day.

Eamon Ryan of Local Enterprise Office Limerick said: “Helping small businesses start and grow is at the very heart of what Local Enterprise Offices do and this jobs announcement is very positive. Through financial assistance, mentoring and training supports, Local Enterprise Offices help hundreds of start-ups and small companies every year to grow their businesses throughout the region."