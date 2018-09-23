International interest in purchasing County Limerick hotel

THE SELLERS of the Castle Oaks in Castleconnell have confirmed there is international interest in purchasing the hotel.

Since it was offered for sale at the end of August, John Hughes, director, CBRE Hotels, said there has been a lot of enquiries about the four star 64-bedroom hotel on extensive grounds. There is a guide price of €2.5m to €2.75m.

“The hotel has attracted significant interest from prospective buyers including those based in Ireland and those from abroad. The hotel is strategically located close to Limerick city, Shannon International Airport and is a gateway to the west and southwest tourist regions,” said Mr Hughes.

The Castle Oaks House Hotel continues to be marketed. Offers continue to be invited with the likelihood that a date will soon be set for best bids for the hotel.

The hotel has established itself as a superb wedding venue, known throughout the Mid-West region and further afield. It is expected to host approximately 70 weddings in 2018. Some concern has been expressed by couples who have already booked their big day in 2019.

“The hotel is being sold as a trading business and a new owner will take over the Castle Oaks House Hotel as a going concern including existing staff and future commitments,” said Mr Hughes.

The elegant Stradbally suite, with its unique stained glass windows, parquet dance floor and picturesque garden views can host up to 280 guests.

Castle Oaks House has all the architectural characteristics that were predominant during the late Georgian period (1780 to 1830). The first known owners of the house were the Rich family. Lieutenant John S Rich and his family took up residence there in 1815.

Castleconnell in that time was beginning to make its name as a fisherman’s paradise, and the sport of rowing was also a popular pastime among the gentry. In June 1945, the property passed into the hands of the Presentation Sisters

The main building has been sympathetically restored, extended and retains many of its fine Georgian features. The hotel combines modern luxurious and elegant facilities in a relaxing ambience. The adjacent garden suites, offer flexible accommodation options.

A feature of the property are the landscaped gardens overlooking the Shannon creating a tranquil setting and an ideal location for hotel guests. The hotel also includes a tennis court and playground area.