Limerick goalkeeper to run Dublin Marathon in bid to raise funds for autism charity

SUBSTITUTE Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy will return to the capital next month to take part in the Dublin Marathon.

Barry 28, who hurls with Kilmallock is running the 26-mile course to raise vital funds for My Canine Companion, which trains dogs to assist children and adults living with autism.

With the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 28, he will be hoping that it’s a busy weekend. The county final is scheduled for the day before and Barry will be between the posts if his club makes it to the decider.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, the All-Ireland winner said: “My mother Cliona Barry is a pharmacist in Kilmallock and she has a customer who comes in. Her daughter has a form of autism. They had organised to get her a dog through My Canine Companion. But they needed to fundraise for the dog.”

Barry reveals he had planned to run the Dublin Marathon anyway – but the fact she needed funding for the dog gave him the perfect incentive to run for charity.

Although he is hoping to break the five hour barrier in what will be his first marathon, the goalkeeper – who also runs a fitness business – admits training has been put on the back burner due to Kilmallock’s progress in the county championship.

“I am doing ten mile runs at the moment, but I will build it back up,” he said.

“At the moment, I’ve been busy training with my club, so I’ve not been able to get a lot done. I’m trying to get two runs a week in.”

He has been training with cyclist Liam Mulcahy, who has raised thousands for Sophie’s Journey – and they are pushing each other on.

If Kilmallock continue winning, and make the county final, Barry could find himself playing at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, before hitting Dublin on the Sunday, with the capital’s marathon moved from the Bank Holiday Monday for the first time this year.

Despite the revellery after Limerick won their first All-Ireland title in 45 years, he said he was back in the gym the Wednesday after the final.

“I couldn’t really afford to take the extra time off,” he admits.

He enjoyed a couple of pints following Limerick’s momentous win, but generally, he wouldn’t drink, saying many of his friends were surprised to see a picture of him on the social media site Instagram, with a beer in hand.

”A glass of Miwadi was as good as it got after that,” he laughed.

It’s not the first time Barry, a pharmacy sales representative by trade, has helped fundraise for charity.

He took time out of preparing for the All-Ireland win against Galway to get his teammates to sign a green jersey to donate to help the cause of city woman Mary Scanlon, who has an aggressive form of cancer.

The donation came about after he read about the plight of the mother-of-two from Southill in the Limerick Leader, with her sister Angelina raising money to help her husband Philip be by her side in the Mater Hospital.

So far over €15,000 has been raised – and it’s hoped the shirt will significantly add to the total.

Barry’s hoping to raise €500 from the marathon.

For more information on the fundraising bid, and to donate, check out https://www.gofundme.com/dublin-marathon-canine-companion

Alternatively, telephone 087-2284352.