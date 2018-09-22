New Local Link evening service in County Limerick opens up social opportunities

FANCY a trip back in time and an evening at the cinema? The Rathkeale Cinema Club, which shows classic films once a month, has teamed up with Local Link, to bring that possibility right to your doorstep.

It is all beginning this Saturday when you can board a Local Link bus in Newcastle West at 7pm which will travel through Carrigkerry, Knockdown Arms, Glin, Loughill, Foynes, Shanagolden and Askeaton and arrive in Rathkeale in time for the classic film Intermezzo. And the bus will bring you home again afterwards!

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Local Link in this venture,” Norma Prendiville, chairwoman of the Rathkeale Community Arts Group said this week.

“We are hoping that it will bring new people along to enjoy our monthly films and to enjoy the warm, sociable atmosphere that goes with them.”

But, she added, it has only been made possible through the extension of the Local Link 593 service, Newcastle West to Glin.

As Anne Gaughan, manager of Local Link Limerick explained, a new evening service for the 593 route was recently launched and is an extension of the existing, Monday to Friday daytime service. This new evening service now runs on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, from 6.30 to 12.30 and is aimed at giving people a chance to stay longer in towns along the route, to go out for a meal, to meet up with friends or to attend social events taking place.

Or, even get to a film.

“This is a pilot service and we would hope that people would use it so that we can retain it through to 2019,” Ms Gaughan explained. The adult return costs €5, a single costs €3 and the Free Travel Pass is accepted.

“Although there are stops shown on the timetable it is a hail and ride service. If it passes your door and it is safe to stop there you can hail the bus. The best thing to do is call the office to see if we are passing your door,” she added.

The film this Saturday is Intermezzo, chosen in honour of the late Johnny Dinnage of Rathkeale, who was a founder member of the Rathkeale Cinema Club. Johnny grew up with cinema, starting out in the projection room of his family-owned cinema in Rathkeale at the age of 11. Intermezzo is a romantic film made in the USA in 1939 and was the first film shown in Rathkeale Cinema when it opened in the 1940s.

“Sadly, this Saturday, Johnny will not be there in person to introduce Saturday’s film,” Ms Prendiville said. “But we know he will be with us in spirit. He loved his films and we are proud to remember and honour him by keeping the Cinema Club going.”

With the evening Local Link service, this is now going to be more accessible for people throughout the area, she added.

The film will be shown in the Rathkeale Arts Centre which is located in the council offices on the Ballingarry Rd, Rathkeale, just around the corner from the bus-stop. The centre is wheelchair friendly.

The film begins at 8.30pm and admission, including membership, is €5. For more information, contact 069- 78040.