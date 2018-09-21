Mr and Miss do Limerick proud on national stage in 'one of most successful years'

BOTH Mr Limerick and Miss Limerick were placed in the top three at the national pageant over the weekend, in what was one of the most successful years for Limerick in the competition.

Mr Limerick Edwin Fitzgibbon was awarded first runner-up, while Miss Limerick Beibhinn Haren was second runner-up.

Beibhinn also took home the title of Beauty with a Purpose, for raising the highest amount for charity. As Miss Limerick, Beibhinn has been working with Clare’s Wish, Cliona’s Foundation and the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

Laura Mansbridge also reached the final at the Helix in Dublin, as Miss Limerick North.

Both Beibhinn and Edwin are models with the Holman Lee Agency. Celia Holman Lee congratulated the two on their success representing Limerick.

“We are delighted with Beibhinn and Edwin's success. This year was one of Limerick's most successful years in the competition,” said Celia.

“I am so proud of Beibhinn and Edwin and how they represented us on the national stage – Beibhinn spoke so eloquently about Limerick it nearly brought tears to eyes. Well done to them both.”

Edwin, from Father Russell Road, said that the experience was “incredible” and a great way to make friends and boost confidence.

“To get second place, it was just fantastic. When it came to announcing the winner, myself and Wayne (the winner of Mr Ireland) were standing beside each other in front of the presenter, holding on to each other for support.

“When they announced it, my heart burst out of my chest. I was over the moon,” he said.

Business with Marketing Management student Edwin’s aim for the year is to help to raise awareness and services in the area of student mental health.

“My own project is underway - I want to try and improve the mental health facilities and services on campus, starting with my college, LIT, and hopefully spreading awareness for students in all colleges to avail of the services. This week I’m meeting with the president of LIT, Vincent Cunnane,” he said.

Beibhinn, from Clarina, said that she was thrilled to be announced as Miss Beauty With A Purpose.

“I was really delighted about that. So coming in third (second runner-up) was an extra bonus,” she said.

Beibhinn added that the entire experience of becoming Miss Limerick has been a huge boost to her confidence.

“I actually didn’t get nervous. I was more nervous for the prejudging and the earlier stages. The Miss Limerick competition and the different stages towards getting to Miss Ireland really helped me to get used to it, and I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be on the night,” she said.

UCC Genetics student Beibhinn will continue her extensive charity work for the rest of her term as Miss Limerick – maybe even taking in a charity skydive before the year is out.