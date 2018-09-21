Culture Night: Limerick hosts free, creative events with something for all ages

THIS FRIDAY, thousands of culture seekers are expected to take part in a county-wide celebration of Limerick’s unique heritage, creativity and history, as Culture Night 2018 gets underway.

From the ‘Pigtown Parade’ to the Limerick Printmakers, the full range of Limerick’s vibrant cultural offerings will be on display from Friday evening, with more than 80 free events set to get underway across the city and county.

Some of the many expected highlights include horseback archery at King John’s Castle, the Water Ensemble at Ormston House, a traditional sing-song in West Limerick and a fascinating book-binding workshop in Kilmallock.

“In Limerick, culture is not simple, it has many layers,” Sheila Deegan, arts officer with Limerick City and Council, explained.

“Limerick’s rich history, culture and strong heritage remain ever present in its structures, streets and people, from the historic towns of Kilmallock and medieval village of Askeaton, to the archaeological site at Lough Gur and Limerick’s churches, which contain a rich cultural heritage of the work of such craftspeople as Wilhemina Geddes and Harry Clarke, a legacy of Ireland’s position as a centre for excellence in the design and manufacture of the highest quality of stained glass.”

In Limerick City, Bedford Row is set to become a hive of activity with hip-hop performances, dance classes, street animators, arts and crafts and live performances planned as the ‘Bedford Row Bedlam’ gets underway from 5pm.

Other city-based events include the ‘International Living Statues’, who will pay a visit to the Hunt Museum Courtyard, the Pigtown Food Series at the Milk Market and an introduction to the Haiku, hosted by the Limerick Writers’ Centre.

In the county, Culture Night events are set to take place in Kilmallock, Kildimo, Newcastle West, Adare, Rathkeale, Abbeyfeale, Brur- ee, Garryspillane, Carrig- kerry, with a very special event planned for Ardagh as the 150 year celebrations of the Ardagh Chalice commence.

Culture-seekers in Bruree are invited to enjoy an evening of traditional Irish music while they browse the De Valera Museum and Bruree Heritage Centre. In Ballyneety, the Men’s Shed is also set to open its doors, with a night of music, storytelling and arts and crafts getting underway from 7:30pm.

In Kilmallock, the writings of the great poet Aindrias MacCraith are to be explored at the Dominican Priory between 7pm to 11pm.

In Rathkeale, the local Community Arts Group is offering guests ‘A Little of What You Fancy’ by inviting them to bring along a favourite poem to read themselves or have read out, while local musician Gerry Griffin entertains, all in the intimate setting of the Rathkeale Arts Centre, above the library on the Ballingarry Road. The evening runs from 8pm to 9pm.

A full listing of all Culture Night events planned for Limerick can be found on www.culturenight.ie. All events are free but some venues may require advance booking.

Selected Culture Night highlights:

European Warriors of Horse back Archery - King John's Castle from 5-7pm

Portraits of Illen - Main Gallery, The Hunt Museum from 6 -9pm

Guided Tour of the Book of Kells - Contemplative Centre UL Session 1: 6-7.30pm and Session 2: 7.30-9pm.

Ardagh Chalice 150 Festival - St Molua's Church & Ardagh Community Centre from 6- 11pm

Pigtown Comes to the Milk Market - Milk Market from 5-8pm

Who is Limerick? Narrative 4, 58 O'Connell Street from 6-9pm

Book Binding Workshop - Friars’ Gate Theatre Kilmallock from 6.30-8pm

Culture Night at Mary I - Main building Mary Immaculate College from 6-9pm

Film Night at Glorach - Glorach Theatre Abbeyfeale from 8-10.30pm