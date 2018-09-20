Six-year-old Limerick lad Jayden’s beloved sunflower struck down by Storm Ali

SIX-year-old Limerick lad Jayden Slattery’s dreams of growing the tallest sunflower in Ireland have been cut down by Storm Ali.

Jayden, from Singland, spent most of the scorching summer in the front of his Granny Kay Moore’s front garden watering and growing the plant.

The mighty plant soon grew until it was twice the size of the St Brigid’s NS youngster before the storm sadly snapped it in two this Wednesday.

Antoinette Enright, Jayden’s aunt, said he was distraught that the sunflower was cut down to size in the wind and went to school in tears.

“He was very sad, he goes to his Granny’s house every morning before he goes to school and he couldn’t believe the plant was down, he was bawling standing next to the tree,” she recalled.

The leaves and flowers were cut off; however, there is a silver lining with new seeds already purchased so that the new sunflowers can grow alongside the already grown stalks when summer comes around again.

Hopefully Jayden and his Granny have also invested in some storm-proofing in case of future hazards and there will be a sunny outcome to this particular incident of storm damage.