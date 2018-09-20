Update sought on review into alleged 'large-scale' child sex abuse case in Limerick

A LOCAL TD is seeking information on the status of a serious incident review into an alleged incident of large-scale child sex abuse in Limerick.

Deputy Niall Collins had previously raised concerns in June of this year, about the fact that the review had not yet gotten underway.

Speaking in the Dáil this Wednesday, Deputy Collins requested an update on the review.

“The issue I raise was raised previously on Leaders' Questions and the Order of Business. I am simply asking for an update. It concerns an alleged incident of large-scale child sex abuse in Limerick and the decision by the Ministers for Children and Youth Affairs and Justice and Equality to establish a serious incident review to examine the management of the case and the inter-agency co-operation and activity surrounding it,” he said.

He pointed out that a three-person panel was appointed to carry out the serious incident review, which would be chaired by the special rapporteur on child protection, Dr Geoffrey Shannon.

“There was an issue in respect of the terms of reference; we were told they were being drafted and were to go to the Attorney General and the Cabinet for sign-off. The review was then to happen with a report to Government and possible publication. I am asking for an update on that,” he continued.

“Have the terms of reference been finalised? Is the review underway? Has it been completed? What is its exact status? I appreciate that the Minister might not be able to answer my questions here and now but would be grateful if she could arrange for an update,” added Deputy Collins.

The TD has now sent a written request to Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, and awaits her response in the coming week.