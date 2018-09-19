Project EDWARD: Limerick motorists urged to support European road safety initiative

Gardai will be out in force this Wednesday as part of a major road safety drive across Europe.

Devised in 2016 by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL), Project EDWARD (European Day Without a Road Death) aims to raise awareness of road safety and reduce the number of people killed every day on the roads of Europe.

There were no road deaths in Ireland when the event was staged 12 months ago while there were 43 across the continent.

“Last year the Republic of Ireland recorded zero road deaths on Project EDWARD day. This year we are determined to do all we can again to record zero fatalities on project EDWARD day. We appeal again to every road user to support this year’s Project EDWARD,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

This is a huge number of people who are supporting #projectEDWARD . Thank you everyone . Your support is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/TOC4u523jP — Project EDWARD (@ProjectEdward) September 18, 2018

Motorists are being urged to reduce their speed, not to use mobile phones while driving and to wear the seatbelts.

Gardai will be posting updates on social media throughout the day using gthe hashtag #ProjectEDWARD on social media.