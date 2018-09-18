Road closure in Limerick as ‘Car Free’ day takes place on Saturday

LIMERICK’s main thoroughfare will be closed to traffic for much of this Saturday, as the city celebrates European Car Free Day.

Vans will face bans, alongside other forms of motorised vehicles, from 8am to 3pm in O’Connell Street, from its junction with William Street to the intersection with Roches Street.

Meanwhile, parking will be prohibited between 8am and 5pm along this stretch of the street.

It’s all for a day which highlights the necessity to leave your cars at home, and instead choose more environmentally friendly ways to commute.

In previous years, a cycle hub and information stand on the O’Connell Street-Bedford Row junction has been set up.

Meanwhile, a cycle will take place, and there will be a ‘bike doctor’ offering free consultation and basic repairs.

An Garda Siochana will offer bike safety information in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority.

Independent councillor Frankie Daly, who chairs the transport committee, has welcomed the initiative.

“I think it’s a good thing. It encourages people to get into the city centre, to shop, spend money and support business. It’s good to incentivise this kind of thing once in a while,” he said.

Cllr Daly added: “​Cars can choke up the centre, particularly when people go away and dump them. There are people with disabilities. It goes against traffic. When people hog a thing for the day, it’s not good news.”

A Europe-wide initiative, Car Free Day has been taking place in Ireland since the year 2000 in various cities including Galway, Cork and Dublin alongside Limerick.

The day itself marks exactly 100 days until the end of the year and is the autumn equinox.

It’s only the third time since 2001 that the event has fallen on a Saturday.