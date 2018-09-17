WATCH: Heroes welcome for Limerick stars Liam MacCarthy arrives in Milford NS

THERE was a heroes welcome for Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty, as well as Brian Geary and Paul Kinnerk of the management team, as they brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup to their old primary school.

The community gym at Milford National School was a sea of bright green, and there was a huge cheer as the trio – joined by Bruff’s Sean Finn – received a guard of honour into the school.

It comes as the stars of Limerick’s first victorious hurling panel since 1973 continue to give the sport’s top prize a tour of the county.

This Monday, it also visited Monaleen NS and St Nessan’s in Mungret.

Right-wing forward Gearóid said: “This cup has been in a lot of places over the last few weeks. Liam MacCarthy is the busiest man in the whole country at the moment. But when we walked in that door, Sean said to me it was the loudest roar he had heard in the whole three weeks. So fair play to ye!”

The players signed jerseys, posed for pictures and answered questions from the students during their visit to the school.

When he was in sixth class in the school, Gearóid revealed he captained the George Fitzpatrick cup winning panel.

“I would genuinely rank it up there with what we did on August 19, it meant that much to me,” he said.

He also encouraged students present to take up a sport, be it hurling, football, or something else.

“Pick a sport you’re good at. It’s so important both mentally and physically. And if you want to win something badly enough, you will get it,” he said.

Among the current crop of students at Milford National School are the McConkey twins, Patrick and Alex. They are great grandnephews of Bob McConkey, the first man to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup almost 100 years ago.

And Gearoid’s younger sister Grace is following in his footsteps, picking up a camogie medal over the weekend.

What an exciting day for Senior Infants! Luimneach Abú! pic.twitter.com/Szqma91uz4 — Milford NS (@MilfordNS82) September 17, 2018

The ten-year-old said: “I’m so proud of my brother. Althougih he is never at home any more – he is always out celebrating!”

Absolutely incredible scenes as we welcome Liam to our school. We're so proud of all our past and present pupils! @LimerickGAAzine @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/4fSynfuiCP — Milford NS (@MilfordNS82) September 17, 2018

