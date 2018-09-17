Munster academy stars to line out at Limerick fashion show for homelessness

CASTLETROY Park Hotel and the Ursula Stokes Agency will host an evening full of ‘glitz and glamour’ in aid of the Mid-West Simon Community this Wednesday.

A troupé of models, including guest models from the Greencore Munster Academy, will showcase the trending styles from the autumn and winter seasons.

Jade Quinn, a co-ordinator for the homeless charity, is delighted to receive the backing from Munster Rugby once again.

“It's fantastic. They've been very supportive and have volunteered before when they did bag-packing for Christmas.

“Marcus Horan has always been a great supporter of us, so it’s great to have his help, and the lads looked delighted wearing the outfits as well,” said Jade.

The outfits are provided by top-brass boutiques located across the Mid-West.

Stores include Brass Boutique, Boutique BiBi, Catherine McCormack, Dresses4Heaven, Frocks and Frills, Lilac Rose Bridal Boutique, Sinead’s Boutique and Sexton’s for men.

Attendees will also be treated to trade stalls, raffle prizes and will all receive a goodie bag on the night.

The fashion show kicks off on Wednesday, September 19 at 8pm at the Castletroy Park Hotel. All proceeds go to the Mid-West Simon Community to support people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Mid-West Simon shops or by calling 061 608980.