Further Education: New ‘one-stop-shop’ for learners opens in Limerick

A BRAND new ‘one-stop-shop’ for potential learners has officially opened at the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) at its O’Connell Avenue Campus.

The new ‘Information Hub’ serves as a one-stop-shop for those who wish to find out more about further education and training courses offered by the ETB.

Learners will also be able to get advice at the Hub, from a member of the LCETB Information, Recruitment and Guidance team.

“LCETB is committed to the development of the Information Hub as a modern response to assist learners to access apprenticeships and further education and training courses as part of the National Skills Strategy,” LCETB further education and training manager Eimear Brophy said.

“We hope this will be the first of a number of new hubs across our administrative region,” she added.

The Hub provides learners with touchscreen technology to access information on courses or find information on the kind of course that’s right for them.

According to LCETB, the location is also convenient for local enterprises to drop in and learn what training and education supports are available for their employees or to arrange a visit from the ETB’s Enterprise Engagement Support Service.

Situated in the historic former Municipal Technical Institute, now known as a Further Education and Training Centre, the building has been a landmark for Limerick City since it was first built in 1911.

The raised writing on the hub’s walls pays tribute to its history as the first meeting room of the Technical Instruction Committee, reflecting the skills that were in demand at the time including shorthand, millinery, art, engineering and commerce.

The Hub was officially launched by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan TD and the launch was attended by Mayor of Limerick Cllr James Collins and LCETB chief executive George O’Callaghan.

Minister O’Donovan said: "Having an accessible one-stop-shop where people will be able to drop in to get information on the education options available to them is important.”

“I believe it will be a very valuable service for people looking at their options and I congratulate the ETB on the initiative."