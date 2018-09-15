Relief in County Limerick school as Junior Cert students overcome first hurdle

SIXTY-three students at Colaiste Iosaef in Kilmallock breathed a collective sigh of relief this Wednesday morning after conquering their first major academic milestone - their Junior Cert exam.

“They all seem very, very happy. Irish seems to be standing out this year with some good results and Maths is strong again this year which is always good to see,” commented Noel Kelly, principal.

Fiona Conheady,16, spoke to the Leader immediately after receiving the all important results.

“I got...1,2,3,4,” she whispers totting up the numbers before finally arriving at 8 As, 2 Bs and a distinction in English.

Fiona’s favourite subject is music - she aced it - and overall she found the Junior Cert “wasn’t too bad”.

While the 16-year-old has “no clue” what she wants to do after school, she knew what way she was going to celebrate her great results.

“We are going out for dinner tonight somewhere with my family in Limerick.”

When asked if there is anything she would change about the Junior Cert exam Fiona said she is happy enough with the way it is.

The Kilmallock teenager is one of 48 students from the Junior Cert class of 2018 who is now doing Transition Year

“It’s a completely different year after the pressures of third year. It has a different focus on it and it sets them up well for going into fifth year. It explains some of the subjects they mightn’t have got a chance to do in the junior cycle and they might opt for different subjects for Leaving Cert,” said Mr Kelly.

“It creates that nice transition from the junior cycle to the senior cycle. Of the 63 students, 48 are now in Transition Year,” he added.

A total of 2,764 students sat the Junior Cert exam in Limerick in June – 1,387 female and 1,377 male.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing on the site of a new extension on the site of Colaiste Iosaef secondary school which will bring the capacity from 450 students to 650 students. The extension which is costing in the region of €8m will include 12 classrooms. “All going well we hope to have students in the new building just before the mid-term break in October,” said Mr Kelly.