Thieves ran into Limerick store and stole ‘expensive’ items from store room

GARDAI are advising Limerick retailers who stock expensive products to make sure they are kept securely at all times – both on display and in non-public areas of their stores.

“Make sure that the store room in which these expensive items are stored is kept locked and secure at all times,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sgt Ber Leetch.

The warning follows a recent incident during which two youths ran into a city centre shop and stole expensive items from a store room which was not locked.

According to gardai, the culprits simply ran in and grabbed the items before fleeing seconds later.

“They were in and out in seconds, they can be that quick,” said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and can be contacted at 061-212400.