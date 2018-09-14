Limerick volunteers to put training to the test in crisis scenarios

FROM an explosion at a family BBQ, tragic drowning incident to a road crash, these are some of the many simulated incidents that emergency responders will have to endure at a national competition in the city this weekend.

To celebrate 70 years in Limerick city, the Order of Malta will host this year’s national open competitions, which will see a fleet of responders, technicians and paramedics from all over the country will be tested in emergency scenarios.

The championship takes place this Saturday will be hosted at various locations around the city, which are currently “under wraps” according Bryan Crosby, of the Limerick Order of Malta unit.

“This year, like all previous years, the entrants will have to deal with the situation as best they can given their clinical training and contend with this situation being out of the classroom in open view of the public,” he said.

Tony O’Mara, who is in charge of this year’s competitions, said it is a great way for volunteers to put their training to the test and for members of the ambulance corps to socialise.

“Some of these members might only see each other at the larger national events that volunteers from Order of Malta Ambulance Corps provide medical cover at such as Croagh Patrick or the National Ploughing Championship and that regardless of competition results this annual weekend always proves popular for everyone.’’

Mr O’Mara said that following competitions on the Saturday morning and afternoon there will be a special gala dinner held that evening in which the results of the competitions will be announced followed by live band and DJ at the Strand Hotel.

More information about joining the Ambulance Corps here in Limerick can be obtained from limerick@orderofmalta.ie. For information on the gala dinner, taking place on September 15 tickets can be obtained at seniorcompetitions @orderofmalta.ie.