CARI to host family fun day and teddy bears hospital in UL Arena

A FAMILY fun day takes place in the University of Limerick Arena this weekend to improve the lives of children.

CARI (Children at Risk in Ireland) hosts the event in the UL Arena from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, September 16.

All the proceeds will go directly to CARI; Children’s Ark in University Hospital Limerick; neo-natal unit in University Maternity Hospital and Cliona’s Foundation.

The aim of the CARI family fun day is to raise much needed funds for these great causes. It is run in conjunction with Limerick’s Live 95FM 95 Stop Tour.

Mary Madden, CARI supervisor, said there will be a variety of stalls and children’s entertainment including bouncy castles, obstacle courses and wrecking balls.

“The very popular CARI pop-up shop will be there. The stalls will have everything from books to toys to bric-a-brac. There will be an array of food and drink available including a CARI barbecue,” said Mary.

UL medical students will be hosting a teddy bears hospital. Also on the day there will be egg and spoon races, three-legged races, sack races, tug of war and giant board games.

The Boherbuoy and the Garryowen Ceoltas will be providing the music, as well as an Irish dancing display by the children from Scoil Ui Nuallain. Band recitals will kick off from noon.

Everyone is welcome and Mary said the day will cater for both adults and children.