Martens in bid to quash conviction for murder of Limerick man Jason Corbett

MOLLY and Tom Martens are expected to begin an appeal against their convictions for murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett alleging juror misconduct at the high-profile murder trial.

Attorneys representing the pair have until today Thursday, September 13 to file court briefs to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in a bid to overturn their conviction for the murder of the father-of-two from Janesboro in 2015.

Ms Martens and her father Tom have claimed that the jury at their high-profile trial in 2017 discussed details of their case outside of deliberations, referencing statements made by Tom Aamland, the jury foreman, to media following the verdict.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the father and daughter will also challenge the decision to exclude statements made by Jason Corbett’s children to social workers that stated that Mr Corbett abused Ms Martens.

These statements were later recanted.

Among other arguments, the appeal is also expected to challenge the decision to exclude a statement from Tom Martens that said Michael Fitzpatrick, the father of Mr Corbett’s late first wife, told him that he thought Mr Corbett was responsible for his daughter’s death, the WSJ reports.

Mr Fitzpatrick has signed an affidavit denying he ever said this to Mr Martens. Mr Corbett’s first wife, Margaret ‘Mags’ Fitzpatrick, died in 2006 at the age of 31 after suffering an asthma attack.

After the September 13 date, it is understood that prosecutors will have about 30 days to file their response, according to the WSJ.

It will be six months to a year before the Court of Appeals makes a decision.