Last chance to enter the Limerick Chamber Business awards!

THE deadline to enter the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards has been extended to next Tuesday, September 18.

The eighth annual ceremony – set for the Strand Hotel on Friday, November 16 – will honour a number of companies from across the Mid-West, recognising the hard work, commitment and innovative approach taken by business owners large and small.

The judges will grant the Overall Business of the Year Award to an applicant they believe submitted an outstanding application and has made significant progress in the region.

There will be a number of other categories including the best emerging business award, best SME, best large business, best retail and hospitality award and best not-for-profit award.

The Limerick Leader is once again a media partner to what will be the biggest night of the year in the city's business calendar.

To enter, visit www.limerickchamber.ie, or telephone Caoimhe at 061-217607.