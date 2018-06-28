Limerick Chamber launches 2018 Business Awards

THE countdown to the 2018 Limerick Chamber Business Awards is now under way following a launch event this Thursday morning at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

On Friday, November 16 next, seven awards will be given out to companies across the region at a black-tie event in the Strand Hotel.

It’s expected to draw well over 400 people.

Now in their eighth year, the Chamber business awards – backed by the Limerick Leader – celebrate success across all sectors and scales, from SMEs, right up to multi-nationals.

Open to all business – not just Chamber members – in the region, the categories have been changed around this year, and reduced from eight to seven.

Awards will be given for the best small to medium sized company, the best large business and the best for corporate social responsibility, with a particular focus on their contributions to the region, the outgoing Chamber chief executive Dr James Ring told the event.

On top of this, the best emerging business, best retail and hospitality categories, plus best employer categories will remain.

And the best not-for-profit category will now include sport, arts and culture.

A lifetime achievement award, specially selected by Chamber president Dr Mary Shire will also be given.

Liam Brown, of the awards’ principal sponsor LIT, said: “The Chamber of Commerce and all its partners can take real pride in supporting the growth of the regional economy. The creativity, innovation and resilience of you all in this room have played an important part in the ongoing development of the region and of this country. You are the leaders and the backbone of the economy, and in this time of low unemployment, we won't rest on our laurels, but aim high in our growth ambitions and develop our competitiveness so we are resilient to any impact of Brexit – ready to embrace opportunities.”

All entries for the awards must be received to the Limerick Chamber by September 14. Shortlisted companies will be announced at a special luncheon event on October 12, ahead of the final on November 16.

For more information, and to enter, visit www.limerickchamber.ie, or telephone 061-415180.