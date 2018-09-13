Limerick e-parking data ‘secure’ says council, despite Cork breach

LIMERICK City and County Council has moved to reassure users of its e-parking app that their data remains safe and secure.

The local authority has confirmed it is aware of a data breach involving around 5,000 customers of a similar system in Cork City.

Limerick-based company Parkmagic operates the two park-by-phone systems under separate and unrelated contracts.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said it takes the storage and security of its customers’ data very seriously.

“The council can confirm that the Limerick e-parking systems management and data management processes are unrelated to the Cork (city) system and were unaffected (by the breach),” said the spokesperson.

“No additional measures are required to be taken by Limerick City and County Council at this time other than the regular security measures in place,”he added.

The Data Protection Commissioner has been informed of the date breach in Cork and is investigating the matter.