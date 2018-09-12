BREAKING: Major Limerick food service distributor to seek 55 voluntary redundancies

PALLAS Foods in County Limerick is to seek up to 55 voluntary redundancies at its Newcastle West facility following a review of its supply chain operations.

Ireland’s leading food service distributor in Ireland confirmed the move to the Limerick Leader this Wednesday evening.

Following the review, the business is to centralise its warehousing operations in Dublin. The business also confirmed that it is to invest €2m in its Newcastle West shared services facility.

As part of its plan to centralise warehousing operations in Dublin, the business will seek to redeploy some employees. The development will also necessitate a voluntary redundancy process that could be available to up to 55 colleagues at the Newcastle West warehouse facility, it said.

Commenting, Peter Jackson, CEO of Pallas Foods said: “In a highly competitive marketplace, the development simplifies our supply chain and improves our service to our customers and allows us to continue to invest more in our businesses across Ireland.”

As part of a continued investment programme in the business, Pallas Foods also confirmed a €2m investment programme to develop its national shared services centre in Newcastle West. The investment incorporates a new Customer Experience Centre for the West of Ireland that includes a new customer development kitchen and showrooms.

Mr Jackson said: “The investment programme, which commences in early 2019, underpins our long-term commitment to Newcastle West - a site that employs upwards of 350 people and that continues to play a very important role within the growing Pallas Foods’ business.

“Employing over 1,300 people across the island of Ireland, the investment by Pallas Foods in Newcastle West will assist our endeavours in the retention and attraction of employee talent.”