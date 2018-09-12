Limerick students get VIP training from sports programme

ALMOST 40 Limerick teenagers who showed great potential as leaders and coaches recently graduated with nationally recognised qualifications from a volunteer sports training programme.

The Limerick Sports Partnership launched its Voluntary Inspired Participation (VIP) programme four years ago to train the next generation of volunteers within the sporting community.

This year, 37 Transition Year students from schools across Limerick were recruited to take part, where they gained nationally recognised sports coaching qualifications including the Active Leadership Award, Code of Ethics, Sports First Aid, GAA Foundation Course, and Little Athletics.

The students completed their coaching courses every Monday in the University of Limerick Sport Arena. Participants were also required to volunteer, by assisting with the primary school Sports Hall Athletics programme which saw them coaching third to sixth class primary school children.

Participants from this year’s VIP programme received their certifications at the Castletroy Park Hotel from Mayor James Collins, Sport Ireland representative Brian Staunton, UL Physical Education and head of the Sports Science Department Giles Warrington and TD Niall Collins.