Revenue: Limerick medical consultant makes €135,000 tax settlement

A MEDICAL consultant with an address in Limerick has agreed to pay almost €70,000 in interest and penalties relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax, it has been revealed.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which was published by the Revenue Commissioners this Tuesday, Joseph Hughes who has an address at No 6, The Demesne, Adare Manor, Adare agreed to pay a total of €134,838.29.

The settlement includes the payment of €67,863.27 in income tax as well as interest (€39,829.72) and penalties (€27,145.30).

Details of several settlements under section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997 have also been included in the List of Tax Defaulters.

All of the settlements were agreed with Revenue between April 1, 2018 and June 30 2018.

Michael P Buckley – a bread and cake distributor who has an address at Apartment 2, Landsowne Hall, O’Callaghan Strand in Limerick city, agreed to a total settlement of almost €230,000 relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

He has agreed to a pay €229,718.03 which consists of tax (€144,616.40), interest (€36,773.61) and penalties (€48,328.02).

McMahon Entertainments, a limited company which has a registered address at Riverpoint, Lower Mallow Street, Limerick reached a settlement totalling €60,975.00 relating to the under-declaration of VAT.

According to the Revenue, the company is engaged in the pub business and the settlement includes tax of €42,488, interest of €9,989 and penalties of €8,498.00.

Raymond McMahon – a company director who has an address at Parkroe, Ardnacrusha reached a settlement totalling €66,545 relating to the under-declaration of VAT.

Alan Cummins – a sales and merchandising agent who has an address at 11 Churchfields, Clonlara – reached a settlement totalling €35,988.03. Again this relates to the under-declaration of Income Tax.