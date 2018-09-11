Restaurant chain applies to open unit at Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre

INTERNATIONAL restaurant chain Milano is to open a second outlet in Limerick at the Crescent Shopping Centre.

The Raheen/Dooradoyle area is set for a boost as plans are unveiled for the Italian outlet to open in part of the extended area of the retail zone.

Agenbite Ltd, trading as Milano, are seeking planning permission to erect external signage in a move which will pave the way for the opening.

It’s understood planning permission is already in place for a food outlet, smoothing the path to the opening.

Metropolitan mayor​ Daniel Butler, who represents the local area on council, said: “It’s a very welcome offering in the locality. We need to grow our food offering out there. It is a very welcome offering. There is a growing population in Raheen. So to have something of the popularity of Milano to be based locally will be a great resource for people.”

He rejected fears of proliferation of retail outside the city centre, adding: “In the Raheen/Dooradoyle area, there is a shortage of retail space for smaller units like that. So anywhere we can increase the offering like this, it should be welcome because of that shortage.

"We do need more local resources out there.”

A decision date for the proposals has not yet been set by council.

Milano currently has one city outlet at Harvey’s Quay.