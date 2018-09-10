Gardai called as truck breakdown causes 'major delays' outside Limerick village

MOTORISTS are being warned that traffic is slow on the N69 following the breakdown of a truck outside Kildimo.

Gardai are directing traffic near Court Cross and it is being reported that there are “major” delays both ways.

It is understood that the truck lost a wheel on the main road.

AA Roadwatch is advising drivers that it is “slow both ways between Kildimo and the Ferrybridge”.