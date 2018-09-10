Gardai called as truck breakdown causes 'major delays' outside Limerick village
MOTORISTS are being warned that traffic is slow on the N69 following the breakdown of a truck outside Kildimo.
Gardai are directing traffic near Court Cross and it is being reported that there are “major” delays both ways.
It is understood that the truck lost a wheel on the main road.
AA Roadwatch is advising drivers that it is “slow both ways between Kildimo and the Ferrybridge”.
#LIMERICK Breakdown on N69 near Kildimo. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 10, 2018
