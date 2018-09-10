Limerick to host candle-lit vigil on World Suicide Prevention Day

A CANDLE-lit vigil will be held this Monday evening in Limerick to promote mental health awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day.

A.B.C. for Mental Health is to hold a candle-lit vigil at 7:30pm this Monday at Arthur’s Quay Park to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a worldwide event promoting suicide prevention.

A.B.C for Mental Health was set up to “promote a healthy and open attitude towards mental health,” according to Amanda Clifford of the organisation.

“Our aims are to promote mental health awareness, to reduce the stigma that is attached to mental health and network with all the different organisation so we can work together to support people who experience mental health difficulties.”

“World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, is an opportunity for the community to join with the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) by focusing public attention on the need to increase suicide prevention awareness locally,” she added.

Anyone can contact Samaritans any time for free by phone on 116 123 or by text to 087 260 9090, or by email on jo@samaritans.ie.

Jigsaw also provides mental health support to young people in Limerick. The office can be contacted on 061 974510 and more information can be found at www.jigsaw.ie.