Limerick Council pays €28k to RTÉ subsidiary for “Community Facility Rental”

LIMERICK City and County Council has refused to release detailed information relating to the payment of almost €30,000 to the RTÉ subsidiary 2RN.

According to figures published on its website, the local authority paid a total of €28,475.46 earlier this year for what it describes as “Community Facility Rental”.

2RN is a communications network operator which distributes the free-to-air programming of national TV and radio broadcasters such as RTÉ, Virgin Media and TG4.

The company, formerly known as RTÉNL, also provides transmission services and facilities to a number of local radio stations, mobile phone operators and the emergency services.

A request from this newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act seeking further details relating to the payment of the monies was refused for reasons of confidentiality.

“The contract contains a confidentiality clause which precludes Limerick City and County Council from sharing this record with a third party,” stated a spokesperson in their response.

A copy of an invoice from 2RN which was released to the Limerick Leader states the monies paid related to “unregulated site facilites” at its Mullaghinish tranmission site on the Cork / Kerry border.

The invoice which is dated November 30, 2017 relates to fees for the 2018 calender year and includes €5,324.68 in VAT.

The Mullaghinish transmission site is located in the Derrynasaggart Mountains and is home to Ireland’s tallest and most powerful TV transmitter.

The duration of the contract between Limerick City and County Council and 2RN is not known.