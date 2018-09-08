Support sought for superhero Tyler’s battle

A NIGHT of music, feasts and even leg-waxing was had at the Bulgaden Castle all in aid of 16-month-old Tyler Ryan.

Tyler is diagnosed with a form of cancer known as Ectomesenchymoma (MEM) a rare fast-growing tumour that occurs mainly in children.

Margo Ryan, Tyler’s mother, from Charleville, summed up her son’s bravery when speaking to the Limerick Leader this week.

”Tyler is an absolute superhero we are so proud of him, and with such support being received it makes his battle less hard,” Margo said.

Despite the battle being less difficult, it has still been an arduous struggle for both Tyler and his family.

The youngster underwent many blood transfusions and two surgeries removing his bladder, prostate, urinary tract and a portion of his bowel.

Margo and her husband Stephen from Athlacca are both immensely dedicated to their son’s care.

”I'm so proud of my beautiful family and Tyler especially, he has overcome so much, he’s a fighter.

“His sister, Lily-Kate’s first words every morning is ‘Is Tyler in good form today?’ and her heart hits the floor when she wakes up and Tyler is in the hospital again,” Stephen added.

The #WeSupportTeamTyler fundraiser on Saturday provided the Ryan family a much-deserved respite.

Margo and the rest of the family were touched by all supporters big and small, from raffle participators to those who shaved their heads.

“This journey is beyond difficult, the stress and pressure that is on our family is absolutely soul-destroying.

“The support has made this so much easier for our family, and we thank everyone who was a part of the event, and we also wish every other sick child get the care they need,” Margo acknowledged.

The event may have concluded on Saturday, however, you can still help Tyler’s cause through an online donations website.

Nearly 200 patrons have already donated over €9,000 in the past month alone through Tyler’s Gofundme page, but they are still only halfway to their goal of €20,000 for his treatment.

“Tyler has still a long hard road ahead, and it’s a constant battle for Tyler and our family, Tyler’s twin brother Scott and his older sister Lily-Kate have both been affected by this too,” Margo said.

To donate to Tyler and his family visit gofundme.com/5vi1o48 and click ‘donate now’ to enter your amount.