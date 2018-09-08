Shannon hosts Google event

MORE than 100 marketeers from around the region, many from the aviation sector, have been given a jump-start on how to successfully export into global markets thanks to Shannon Group bringing Google’s cutting-edge ‘Staying Ahead Digital Roadshow’ to Shannon.

Hosted in the Atlantic Aviation Institute’s state-of-the-art training facility in the Shannon Free Zone, the half-day event welcomed chief executives, senior sales and marketing executives – many of them drawn from companies in Shannon’s International Aviation Services Centre cluster.

This was the first time that Google’s Staying Ahead Digital Roadshow has come to Shannon, and local firms jumped on the opportunity to take part to learn how to find new business overseas and tailor their offering for new markets.