Memorial service to be held in Limerick for teen killed in New Zealand crash

A MEMORIAL service is due to take place in Limerick for a teenager who died in a car accident in New Zealand.

The victim, 18-year-old Ava Powell, was living in New Zealand, but had a number of close family members in Limerick.

The motorway crash, near Napier in New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay area, took place on Monday night. The car Ms Powell was travelling in, along with her school friend, collided with a truck.

The teenager is missed by her parents Vikki and Pat Powell and her sister Scarlett, as well as her grandmother Deirdre Powell, who lives in Moyross.

Her funeral will be held this coming Monday at a local church in New Zealand. On the same day, a memorial service will be held in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, at 7.30pm.

The teenager finished secondary school at Sacred Heart College in Napier, New Zealand, last year.

Principal of the school Maria Neville-Foster is also from Limerick. She told the New Zealand Herald that staff and students are “deeply saddened by the loss” of Ava.

“She was a much loved and respected member of our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”