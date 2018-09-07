Objection to plans for two-storey house in Limerick over Airbnb ‘traffic and noise’

A CONCERNED neighbour, who hit out at the “traffic congestion” and “noise pollution” allegedly caused by Airbnb lodgers, could hamper plans for a two-storey house in the city.

Limerick City and County Council gave the green light to a project, which involves the knocking of a garage and construction of a two-storey dwelling house in an affluent part of the city this summer.

In November 2017, a neighbour expressed concerns about a number of issues, including additional traffic caused by schools in the locality and the development of a new site entrance; the proposed house is “completely out of character” in the area; reduced daylight over the height of the house; and the curtailment of privacy.

The complainant also expressed concern over the potential commercial use of the new property as Airbnb accommodation.

“Already the residents at [address] use their existing house for Airbnb which already adds to the traffic congestion/parking issues/noise pollution in the neighbourhood.

“Will this new proposal be used as a commercial property thus adding strain on the services? The number of en-suite bedrooms suggests that the proposed house could possibly be for the guest accommodation e.g Airbnb,” the complainant wrote.

In February 2018, the applicant wrote to the planning authority that residents in the existing house will relocate to the new house, and her elderly parents will move into the existing property as her parents “are highly dependent on me”.

The architect responded to each concern expressed by the complainant in relation to the proposal.

The resident submitted an objection to An Bord Pleanala on a number of issues, including the development of its size would “impact on residential amenities of adjoining sites”.

The resident’s argument about Airbnb was not included in this objection.

One supportive neighbour wrote: “I am aware that some people are afraid of change but change is good.

“Good developments are what we needed and watching new neighbours move into the city is fantastic especially with the shortage of houses in today’s ever difficult economy.”