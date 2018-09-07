Autistic child ‘refused’ entry to Limerick play centre over not wearing socks

A MUM of an eight-year-old autistic child says her son was refused entry to an activity centre because he wanted to play in his bare feet.

Jacinta Mooney, Murroe, says her boy, Ronan, is non-verbal and has high sensory needs around his feet.

“He never wears shoes. The only time he wears shoes for me is when we are walking from the house to the car. The minute he gets in the car he throws the shoes and socks off. He is going to school in St Vincent’s, Lisnagry. He takes them off there and there is no problem at all,” said Jacinta.

She said it has taken her months to integrate Ronan into play centres like Kids Town in Corbally and Delta Adventure Centre.

“I have to compliment both their staff for their understanding and being so nice. There was never an issue about him taking off his socks when I explained he was autistic,” said Jacinta.

For a change, the mum of two autistic children – Ronan and Darragh – brought Ronan to Tons of Fun on the Ballysimon Road on Monday, August 27.

“I went in the door, Ronan saw the slides and got all excited. He took off his shoes and socks and was mad to get going. I said to the man at the desk, ‘He is autistic, he won’t wear socks for me’.

“He just said straight away, ‘Sorry, I have to refuse you the right to come in’,” recalled Jacinta.

“Ronan was getting more and more worked up. He was crying and very upset as he wanted to get in there. It was like giving him his favourite bar of chocolate and taking it back off him,” she continued.

Jacinta says Ronan has been very cold to her since this happened and has been a “huge set-back” for him.

“I don’t want another mother to go through what I went through and I don’t want another child to go through what Ronan went through. It is very upsetting for the child,” said Jacinta.

“I understand health and safety but what about kids with the flu, coughs or colds? They are not turned away,” she concluded.

The Limerick Leader contacted Tons of Fun about the incident. In a statement, Juliet Morris, co-owner / director, said:

“Tons of Fun has been operating as a business for the last 15 years, providing local employment and work experience opportunities, working alongside local schools and preschools, supporting local businesses and charities, and sponsoring fundraising activities in the area.

“The business has always been based on a commitment to the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and security. To ensure these standards are met, and to fulfil our insurance obligations, clearly defined ‘House Rules and Conditions of Entry’ are in place which apply to all customers.

“These house rules can be accessed on our website, and are clearly displayed at the reception area prior to entry, and throughout the play centre.”