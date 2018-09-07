Limerick-based judge out of work after holiday fall

One of the two judges assigned to the district court in Limerick is out of action after a fall abroad on holidays left her injured.

The judge had to undergo surgery following the incident which happened during the summer vacation.

It is unclear when she will be back to work presiding over proceedings in court sittings in Limerick city and in Newcastle West.

In addition to hearing criminal matters, Judge Larkin presides over over the majority of family law sittings of the district court in Limerick.

A 'moveable' judge will be assigned to preside over court sittings in her absence.