LATEST: Injuries reported following school bus crash near Limerick school

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car in County Limerick this Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Ahane National Sschool in the townland of Ardvarnah, Lisnagry at around 8am.

It's understood the bus was transporting students to Newport Secondary school but it's not known how many people were on board at the time.

Limerick Fire and Rescue service was alerted to the incident at 8.16am and initially dispatched five units to the scene - from Limerick city, Cappamore and Newport.

Two units were later stood down and there are now three units at the scene.

Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are attending the scene and the road has been closed with diversions in place.

There are reports that a number of people have been injured but the seriousness of the injuries is not known.