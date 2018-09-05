Handmade Shelter Quilt delivered to Novas office in Limerick

A HANDMADE quilt, created by crafts people from all over the country, in aid of Limerick homelessness services, has been delivered to the Novas head office on O’Connell Street in Limerick.

Jane Harris and Amanda Kenny, of the River of Dreams Quilt Exhibition, put out a call earlier this year for quilters to use any colourful scraps they might have had in their kits to make a paper-pierced block featuring a picture of a home.

These blocks were then combined to created the ‘Shelter Quilt’, which measures 84”x 84”. Blocks for the piece were created by people across the country, with several also coming from overseas.

The ‘Shelter Quilt’ was finished in June and officially presented to Novas last week, along with €400 in donations collected by the crafters.

“A big thank you to the Quilters Association, with the River of Dreams Quilt Exhibition 2018, for not only a generous donation but this beautiful quilt,” Novas said.

“We really appreciated everybody who contributed to this creation.”

The quilt will be now be displayed in the Novas office.