HSE lifts 'Do Not Drink' water restrictions in Limerick city area

THE HEALTH Service Executive (HSE) has lifted restrictions on Limerick city residents, urging them to avoid drinking water that had excessive levels of aluminium.

The “Do Not Drink” notice was first imposed 40 houses in the Rosbrien Road, near Old Crescent RFC, on Friday night.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council worked over the weekend to resolve the issue, which left residents three days without drinkable water.

After water samples were taken this Monday, the HSE was consulted, and the restriction was then lifted, Irish Water told the Leader.

#IWLimerick: Update - The Do Not Drink notice in Rosbrien has now been lifted with immediate effect. See https://t.co/a7Zm27WRMC for more. September 3, 2018

“All affected customers can now resume normal use of their water supply,” he said, adding that bottled water was distributed to everyone affected by the restriction.

We apologise for any inconvenience to customers as a result of this issue and thank them for their patience as we worked to resolve it. We will continue to monitor the supply to ensure that the matter is fully resolved and that the water remains safe to drink.

“Further information and additional advice for customers is available on www.water.ie or by calling the Irish Water Customer Care Helpline on 1850 278 278.

Confirmation of the lifting of the Do Not Use notice will be sent to all affected customers.