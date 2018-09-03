Sean Kelly says EU citizens have ‘responded emphatically’ on summertime change

MILLIONS of EU citizens have had their say and have come down on the side of keeping summertime and doing away with turning back the clock as winter approaches.

Some 4.6m EU citizens responded to a survey conducted by the European Commission and 80% were in favour of abolishing daylight savings time, according to MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, who has welcomed the outcome of the consultation.

“The Commission were reluctant to do anything on this issue for many years now,” Mr Kelly explained, “but In February, my working group finally got the issue onto the agenda, and the European Parliament backed us in calling on the European Commission to conduct a thorough assessment of the practice.”

The official results have yet to be published, he said, but added: “We asked citizens to have their say, and they have responded emphatically.”

“The Commission will now need to listen to those who engaged in this consultation, the highest number ever to do so, and take the steps to abolish the clock change, keeping summertime all year round. This is real democracy in action, and I am very proud of what has been achieved throughout this process.”

However, he warned: “We are not at the end of the road yet, however. We now need a proposal to come from the (EU) Commission, and for it to be quickly endorsed by Parliament and the 27 Member States. The people have had their say, and now we need to work hard to deliver what they have asked us for.”